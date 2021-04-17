Temperatures plunge to as low as 22.7°C in north of S'pore on rainy Saturday afternoon

Sweaters and the triple-layered clothing look are set to make an appearance on Saturday, April 17, 2021, as wet weather persists and temperatures in the northern parts of Singapore plunged to as low as 22.7°C at 3pm.

The chilly weather stemmed from heavy rains that resulted in flooding in Queenstown, Bukit Timah, Dunearn, and Orchard Road.

Since midnight, rain has fallen on all parts of Singapore, with Ulu Pandan receiving the most precipitation.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected to continue over many areas of Singapore between 2:45pm and 4pm.

The drop in temperature after a few days of intense sweltering heat was expected though.

22°C weather expected

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), heavy rain is expected to continue in Singapore for the second half of April 2021.

Overall, the rainfall in April 2021 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

During the fortnight, the daily maximum temperatures on most days are expected to range between 33°C and 34°C.

On a few rainy days, the daily minimum temperature could reach a low of around 22°C.

