SIA flights from S'pore to Hong Kong suspended until Apr. 16 after Covid-19 testing 'trigger point' breached

Its passenger service from Hong Kong to Singapore remains unaffected.

Julia Yeo | April 03, 2021, 12:26 PM

Singapore Airlines (SIA)'s passenger flights from Singapore to Hong Kong have been temporarily suspended from Apr. 3 to Apr. 16.

SIA flight route suspended until Apr. 16

The two-week ban came after a passenger flying from Singapore to Hong Kong tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Hong Kong.

In addition, three other passengers also failed to comply with regulatory requirements set by the Hong Kong authorities.

According to a spokesperson from SIA, the four passengers were transiting passengers, all of whom had tested negative pre-departure.

One tested positive upon arrival in Hong Kong

One transit passenger on board SQ882 had a negative pre-departure test result, but subsequently tested positive after arriving in Hong Kong.

The other three transit passengers also had negative pre-departure test results in their places of origin, but their test documents were later found to not have fully met the regulatory requirements of the Hong Kong authorities.

The national carrier confirmed that it has been asked to suspend its daily passenger service from Singapore to Hong Kong until Apr. 16 in a statement shared with Mothership.

Its passenger service from Hong Kong to Singapore remains unaffected.

Breached trigger points set by Hong Kong authorities

A spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) shared in a statement on Friday night (Apr. 2) that SIA has "breached one of the trigger points" whereby airlines could face suspension, under the Covid-19 testing requirements set by the Hong Kong government.

CAAS noted that other airlines have "also similarly breached the trigger points before as the Hong Kong authorities enforce them strictly".

SIA added that it will assist the health authorities in all contact tracing efforts related to this case, and is reaching out to all affected passengers to offer them the necessary assistance.

