S'pore PR allegedly made false declaration to avoid SHN in dedicated facility & exposed others to risk

According to CNA, Singapore Permanent Resident was charged in court today (Apr. 1) under Sections 64(b) and 21A of the Infectious Diseases Act for allegedly committing the following offences:

Making a false declaration in his application to opt out of serving his SHN at dedicated facilities Exposing others to the potential risk of infection at his place of residence

According to an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) press release on Apr. 1, the Singapore Permanent Resident was allowed to serve his Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at his place of residence as he declared that he met the required criteria, after arriving in Singapore on Nov. 25, 2020.

45-year-old Ko Kyung Ho physically submitted a declaration form indicating that he would be occupying his place of residence alone, or with household members with the same travel history as him and serving their SHN during the same duration.

He was served with a SHN from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9, 2020, and allowed to serve the SHN at his place of residence instead of at a designated facility, in view of his declaration.

However, when enforcement officers checked his place of residence on Nov. 26, they found three household members who did not share his travel history, said ICA.

There were also nine house movers who were not members of his family or household, who were moving items into his place of residence.

Criteria for serving SHN outside of dedicated facilities

Travellers from selected countries or regions have been able to opt out of serving their SHN at dedicated facilities if they fulfill these criteria:

The traveller has not travelled to any other country or region, apart from the selected countries or regions in 14 consecutive days prior to entering Singapore

The traveller is occupying their place of residence alone, or with household members who share the same travel history and are serving SHN of the same duration.

Travellers who opt out will have to wear electronic monitoring devices throughout their SHN period under an enhanced surveillance regime.

In its statement, ICA reminded members of the public to "submit truthful and accurate information for all health, travel and SHN-related declarations," adding that "firm enforcement action" would be taken against those found to have made false declarations.

ICA said that those who fail to comply with SHN requirements, including persons who tamper with or remove their electronic monitoring device during the SHN period, will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

The penalty for such an offence is imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Foreigners may face further administrative actions by ICA and/or MOM, such as revoking, or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore.

