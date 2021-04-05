South Korean ramyeon king, Shin Choon-ho, dies at age 91, eldest son takes over at Nongshim

The founder and chairman of South Korean instant noodle brand Nongshim, Shin Choon-ho, passed on Mar. 27, 2021, at 3:38am of a chronic illness at Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul.

He was 91 years old and is survived by his wife, three sons, and two daughters.

Eldest son and Nongshim vice-chairman Shin Dong-won will succeed his father as planned, according to The Korea Times.

How he started

Born in 1930 in Ulsan, South Korea, the late Nongshim chairman was the third in a family of ten siblings. His late oldest brother, Shin Kyuk-ho, was the founder of conglomerate Lotte Group.

After serving military service as a police officer and graduating with a law degree in 1958, Shin helped his brother at Lotte's confectionery business in Japan.

Shin started to take an interest in instant noodles known as "ramyeon", a then-recent invention that was gaining popularity in Japan.

As his elder brother did not express any interest in the instant noodles scene, Shin started to look for ways to start his own business against his elder brother's wishes.

In 1965, Shin founded Lotte Industrial Company, a separate business from the existing Lotte, that he later renamed Nongshim that translates to "farmer's heart" in 1978.

Under Shin's leadership, Nongshim has become the largest instant noodles and snack company in South Korea.

It boasts an annual revenue of 4.3 trillion won (S$5.1 billion) and assets of 4.5 trillion won (S$5.4 billion).

With 11 factories worldwide and operations in more than 100 countries, Nongshim has quite the international presence.

The secret behind Nongshim's success was Shin's insistence for the company to develop its own recipes and technology in research laboratories to achieve an authentic Korean taste.

Prior to his retirement in February 2021 due to health issues, Shin was known to be deeply involved in all of Nongshim's products, according to The Straits Times.

Possible reconciliation with Lotte

The rift in the two brothers' relationship originated when the eldest brother opposed Shin's plan to start an instant noodle business.

It lasted over half a century with neither brother participating in family gatherings.

According to Nongshim, Shin's last words were to tell his family "to love each other" and his employees to "grow Nongshim in the world with the best quality built out of honesty".

The Korea Times interpreted his words as hoping his family rebuild ties with the Lotte Group family.

During his older brother Shin Kyuk-ho's funeral in January 2020, Shin sent his eldest son Dong-won to offer condolences.

The children of Shin Kyuk-ho also offered condolences to Shin Choon-ho. Eldest daughter, Shin Young-ja, attended Shin 's funeral while eldest son, Shin Dong-bin, who is living in Japan sent a wreath to express condolences.

Iconic Nongshim products

Here are some of Nongshim's iconic products that have made waves both back home in South Korea and across the world.

Shrimp crackers

Although it was Shin's interest in instant noodles that motivated him to start his own business, his company launched shrimp crackers known as "Saeukkang" first.

Snack aficionados may notice its resemblance to the prawn crackers known as "Kappa Ebisen" by Japanese snack maker Calbee that was first produced and sold in 1964.

Inspired by the traditional puffed grain snack, "Saeukkang" is made of rice instead of wheat flour that the Kappa Ebisen is made of.

Exported to 76 countries worldwide after its launch in 1971, the snack ranks as the highest-selling snack in South Korea for more than 30 years.

In June 2020, the sale of Nongshim's shrimp crackers jumped to a record 7 billion won (S$8.35 million), a 30 per cent increase compared to 2019 due to Kpop star Rain's music video "Gang".

Instant noodles

The iconic Shin Ramyun entered the market in October 1986.

Inspired by a traditional South Korean cabbage and beef stew, the noodles were an immediate hit.

Nongshim’s market share hit 46.3 per cent in 1987, and exceeded 50% for the first time in 1988.

The bestselling instant noodle brand in South Korea is now exported to over 100 countries.

Shin Ramyun Black was later released in 2011 and comes an extra packet of beef stock soup to give it a heartier flavour.

Shin insisted he was not trying to sell noodles under his last name, "Shin is just a short and simple way to say spicy,” he said.

The Chinese character for shin (辛) means spicy.

"Parasite" ram-don

Known as "Chapaguri" in Korean, the combination of two instant noodle products, Chapagetti and Neoguri, ram-don has become an international food trend after its appearance in Bong Joon-ho's award-winning 2019 film, "Parasite".

"This is something kids like, regardless of the rich or the poor," Bong explained to the Los Angeles Times via email. “But the rich wife couldn’t stand her kid to eat this cheap noodle so she adds sirloin topping."

While the ram-don (combination of ramen and udon) is significant in highlighting the wealth gap in the film, delicious onscreen food, especially those that are affordable, never fails to whet our appetites.

It sparked the rise of ram-don recipes and videos across the internet, especially during the pandemic.

Top images by Nongshim.