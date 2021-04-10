8 Shiba Inu dogs put up for adoption in S'pore

A total of eight Shiba Inu dogs have been put up for adoption in Singapore at one go.

The announcement about the adoption drive was spread on Facebook by Voices For Animals on April 9, 2021.

At least six years old

The post said that all of the dogs are estimated to be at least six years old and above.

However, the Shiba Inu breed is not one of the HDB-approved breeds, which limits those eligible to adopt the dogs to private housing residents.

Strict criteria to be successful adopter

The post, written by Derrick Tan, president of Voices For Animals, provided a list of 30 questions and requirements that potential adopters must respond or agree to respectively.

Some of the requirements include being agreeable to paying a S$300 adoption fee, availing the whole family and the helper to be interviewed as part of the screening process, as well as allowing visits by volunteers who will check in on the dog.

The exhaustive list of questions include revealing one's job, relationship status, residential type, as well as stating if one knows how to intervene in the event dogs fight at home in a multi-pet household.

Compulsory to answer all questions

Answering all the questions listed via written email is compulsory, Tan wrote, or else the chance to be considered as an adopter is forfeited.

Tan added in the post: "I do hope those interested potential adopters do share with me an introduction of their family background."

Those who do not complete the questions asked will have their email trashed, Tan explicitly stated.

He also wrote: "Please answer to the questions stated, those plain email without any introduction won't be entertain(ed)".

Another round of face-to-face interview

Besides the rigour of the screening process just to be shortlisted being made known by Tan upfront, he also primed potential adopters to expect being interviewed and sussed out when chosen.

Tan wrote that after the screening of potential adopters is completed, "selected successful applicants" will be informed via email before getting to meet the dog face-to-face for a second round of interview and screening, which will be scheduled.

Here are the photos of the eight Shiba Inu dogs:

All photos via Voices For Animals