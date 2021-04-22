S'porean actor Shane Pow charged with drink driving

Mediacorp actor Shane Pow was charged in court today (April 22) for drink driving.

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, he was driving a motorvan along Java Road towards Nicoll Highway on Sep. 17, 2020 at around 11:20pm, with at least 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

This exceeds the limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Fine of up to S$20,000

This isn't his first run-in with the traffic law.

On July 30, 2014, Pow was convicted of an offence of drink driving of the Road Traffic Act.

If convicted again, he could face a driving ban of at least five years as a repeat offender.

Pow could also face a jail term of up to two years and a fine between S$5,000 and S$20,000.

Back in Oct. 2020, it was reported that Pow was one of the 13 individuals that attended actor Jeffrey Xu's birthday celebration.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 as of Oct. last year, households were limited to receiving up to five visitors at any one time, a restriction that has since been updated, with the current limit set at eight visitors per day.

Those who are have found to have breached the rule are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Top image from @shanepowxp on Instagram.