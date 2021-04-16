Seo Ye Ji & Kim Jung Hyun: What you need to know about the entertainment scandal rocking Korea

In recent months, the Korean entertainment industry has been hit with a spate of scandals.

One of the latest and more prominent scandals to cause a storm in the Hallyu wave involves up-and-coming actors Seo Ye Ji and Kim Jung Hyun.

Who?

You may recognise Seo Ye Ji, 31, from popular 2020 series "It's Okay to Not be Okay".

31-year-old Kim Jung Hyun, on the other hand, was the second lead in 2019 hit "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY).

Both of them acted together in the Korean film "Stay With Me".

The background

On April 8, several Korean media reported that Kim was dating his CLOY co-star, 37-year-old Seo Ji Hye.

The rumour was immediately quashed when both of their agencies refuted the claims.

Here's a statement by Ji Hye's agency Culture Depot:

"We have checked with her personally and she said that she is definitely not dating Kim Jung Hyun. We are bewildered."

And here's what a source from O& Entertainment, Kim's agency, apparently said:

"As far as we know, Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye are not dating. They are maintaining a close relationship as senior and junior after working together on CLOY."

These statements were made despite Korean tabloid Dispatch publishing photos of the alleged couple discreetly entering an apartment building.

But these "home dates", according to a source from Culture Depot, were in fact just the two close friends discussing the matter of Kim transferring agencies from O& Entertainment to Culture Depot.

Of course, this did not sit well with O& Entertainment.

In response to Kim's intention to transfer agencies, the agency told Korean media outlets:

"Kim's withdrawal from 'Time' made us suffer financial losses from losing sponsorships and such. But we took responsibility as the agency representing the actor. So it's unfortunate that he is meeting with another agency to discuss a contract there when his current one is still valid for a considerable time."

For context, Kim withdrew from the 2018 MBC series "Time", which also starred Girls' Generation member Seohyun, for health reasons.

At that time, his agency released a statement saying that he had been experiencing health issues, including an eating and sleeping disorder.

He went on a hiatus for 11 months to recuperate psychologically and physically.

But this is where the plot thickens.

Why Kim really left "Time"

On Apr. 11, Sports Chosun reported that Kim left "Time" due to his troubles with an actress girlfriend at that time, according to a former production staff.

This actress girlfriend was revealed to be Ye Ji.

In short, Ye Ji had apparently disallowed Kim to come into any kind of physical contact with other actresses, even if it was for work purposes.

On Apr. 12, Dispatch released text messages between Kim and Ye Ji from three years ago that were confirmed to be true through re-verification via several routes.

According to Dispatch, Ye Ji told Kim to "please remove all skinship", which he agreed to.

Kim also reported to Ye Ji about how he "did not greet the female staff" and remained "completely stiff with the others".

He told Ye Ji, "Only you can touch my hand."

Kim also told her that he had "just asked director Jang (Jun-ho) to erase the melo-romance" after Ye Ji insisted for him to "change it well so there is no romance and no skinship".

The result was the disappearance of thirteen skinship scenes in the drama from episodes five to 12, according to Dispatch.

For more details on how Kim's insistence of no skinship manifested in the drama, click here.

According to the production crew, Kim made it difficult for Seohyun to immerse in her character, causing her to "cry a lot."

Writer Choi Ho-cheol had to revise the script at the end of 12th episode where Kim's character drowns at the beach while saving Seohyun's character.

Choi's appendix had burst from gastroenteritis in the middle of the broadcast, but he continued to work in the studio with a blood bag on, a production staff reportedly told Dispatch.

Repercussions for Ye Ji

Allkpop reported that Ye Ji allegedly wiped out the contents of her Instagram account by the afternoon of Apr. 12, hours after the Dispatch report.

Within the same day (Apr. 12), Ye Ji had withdrawn from the test screening for her upcoming film "Recalled", scheduled for Apr. 13.

Coincidentally, the 57th Baeksang Arts Award announced its nominees that morning, which included Ye Ji for Best Actress for her role in "It's Okay to Not Be Okay".

On Apr. 13, Ye Ji dropped out of upcoming OCN series "Island", with production staff confirming that they are looking for a new actress for the role.

Now, past rumours of Ye Ji have resurfaced, including dating rumours with previous co-stars, Yunho from Kpop band TVXQ and Kim Soo Hyun, her treatment towards her boyfriend, alleged bullying in school, and her questionable education background at a prestigious Spanish university that did not confirm or deny her acceptance.

Ye Ji's label, Gold Medalist, has released an official (and lengthy) statement on the situation on Apr. 13.

"Firstly, we would like to apologise for the delay in sharing our official position. As a result of our confirmation with Kim Jung Hyun, it was clearly confirmed by him the drama-related controversy was not caused by Seo Ye Ji, and he expressed his own intentions on sharing his official position. However, he said it would take time to share his own statement as there are many overlapping issues. Due to the continuous escalation of the controversy, we were told that it was okay to announce our position first, and make our position clear. Once again, we would like to apologise for the delay in expressing our opinion. Also, we would like to apologise for the damage caused to the movie 'Recalled', the other actors, and reporters as our actress was not able to attend today's press conference and media preview. Apart from Kim Jung Hyun's position, we would like to express our own position. It is hard to understand using common sense that the main actor of a drama can act without their own free will according to someone's wishes according to the controversial content released. It's practically impossible for an actor to perform and film without any free will. It was not shown in the released conversations, but there was also a conversation between Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji where he asked her not to film a kiss scene while she was working on a different drama. Seo Ye Ji also told him 'Well then you don't do that either,' and the two exchanged conversations mixed with jealousy about skinship with others. This can be seen as a common love quarrel between an actor and actress who are in a relationship while also working in the same industry. However, all actors and actresses can film normally, separating themselves from their love quarrels with their significant other. We believe Kim Jung Hyun must have had other personal circumstances as well. Additionally, the part of the conversation that was publicised is a conversation between individuals that shouldn't have been disclosed. We think it caused a big misunderstanding because the conversation between two lovers was not kept private. As a result, we deeply regret the fact that we have caused many people to feel concerned with Seo Ye Ji's immature feelings in her relationship."

Ye Ji's label also addressed the allegations that Ye Ji lied about her education background, as well as the school bullying.

"We have also received a lot of questions about Seo Ye Ji's educational background recently, so we will take this opportunity to answer. Seo Ye Ji had prepared for admission to Complutense University of Madrid, but she was unable to attend normally as she began her acting career in Korea. Moreover, we would like to say that the additional allegations of school violence made against her are not true at all. Once again, we would like to apologise for causing concern."

On Apr. 14, Ye Ji was reportedly dropped by brands who had offered to sponsor her. She was also removed from advertisements for Yuhan Health and Lifestyle.

Repercussions for Kim

Kim publicised a handwritten apology via a PR agency that includes the following:

"The drama 'Time' was my first project to act as a male lead, so it had a special meaning to me. But I have deeply disappointed the director, the writer, the cast, and the staff. I apologise. I have fragmented memories of the press conference for 'Time'. Back then I acted like a person even I wouldn't approve of. I am deeply regretful of my past actions. I have chosen to let my personal life interfere with my professional life. I did not take my accountability as an actor or a leading character. I apologise without any excuse. The entire process of me departing 'Time' in the middle of the series and my actions at the press conference were wrong. I sincerely apologise to all the staff who had to go through rough times and to actress Seohyun who was hurt, all because of my actions. I believe I should personally apologise to them, to everyone who I have inflicted harm on, even if it takes time. I am morally sorry to my label O& Entertainment, and Culture Depot whose name came up dishonourably. And I am sincerely sorry to my fans who have been supporting and waiting for me. I also beg everyone who was concerned for forgiveness. I had time to reflect upon my blunder and wrongful action while writing this letter. If I get another chance, I would not take everything for granted and become an actor who takes care of himself both mentally and physically. I am sorry."

The PR agency further clarified in a statement,

"Kim Jung Hyun is currently unable to receive support from his current agency and has been unable to apologise to convey his apologetic feelings on the issues that have risen up because of him. Kim Jung Hyun is aware of his wrongdoings and passed along a handwritten apology, thinking he needed to seek forgiveness about the matter, first and foremost. Kim Jung Hyun has been receiving treatment while going to hospitals for the depression and insomnia that have been plaguing him since the start of his career as an actor. He was recovering his health due to having been consistent in managing himself. However, due to recent matters, his mental health took a toll, and he's at the stage where has to focus on treatment again. He's currently under the care of his family. It's an apology letter written with courage and the persistence to take full responsibility for his mistakes despite his bad health."

