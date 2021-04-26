20 evacuated from Compass Heights condo in Sengkang after bedroom catches fire

An eighth-floor unit of a Sengkang condominium, Compass Heights, caught fire earlier today (Apr. 26).

The fire involved the contents of one of the unit's bedrooms, and caused its window panes to shatter, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a post on Facebook.

One of the photos in the post showed a firefighter in protective gear hosing down the charred bedroom after the fire had been extinguished.

Two people in affected unit, 20 evacuated

After the SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 12:05pm, firefighters responded and extinguished the fire using one water jet.

Two people were in the affected unit at the time of the fire. They were assessed by SCDF, and they did not require medical assistance.

There were no other reported injuries.

About 20 people were evacuated from the neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

SCDF said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

