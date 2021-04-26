Back

20 evacuated from Compass Heights condo in Sengkang after bedroom catches fire

The fire was extinguished with one water jet, said SCDF.

Nigel Chua | April 26, 2021, 05:13 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An eighth-floor unit of a Sengkang condominium, Compass Heights, caught fire earlier today (Apr. 26).

The fire involved the contents of one of the unit's bedrooms, and caused its window panes to shatter, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a post on Facebook.

One of the photos in the post showed a firefighter in protective gear hosing down the charred bedroom after the fire had been extinguished.

Photo via Facebook post by SCDF.

Two people in affected unit, 20 evacuated

After the SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 12:05pm, firefighters responded and extinguished the fire using one water jet.

Two people were in the affected unit at the time of the fire. They were assessed by SCDF, and they did not require medical assistance.

There were no other reported injuries.

About 20 people were evacuated from the neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

SCDF said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can see the post by SCDF here:

Top image via SCDF on Facebook

More flexibility for S'pore construction firms to hire workers from China, after tightened India border measures

More details will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

April 26, 2021, 05:10 PM

MOM officers going around to check on domestic workers' living & working environments

MOM aims to start by visiting 200 homes per month. 

April 26, 2021, 04:36 PM

7-Eleven S'pore launches S$2.80 oden, Mr Softee Matcha & more Japanese products

New items.

April 26, 2021, 04:18 PM

45 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 26, 2021, 2 are locally-transmitted

Including 1 community case & 1 dormitory case.

April 26, 2021, 04:11 PM

S'pore open to travel bubble with Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan & Brunei

The transport minister called these regions 'natural partners'.

April 26, 2021, 03:56 PM

China censors news of China-born director Chloe Zhao winning big at Oscars

Zhao has been accused of talking bad about China in old interviews.

April 26, 2021, 03:36 PM

Limited-edition Mickey Mouse fans & air fryers available for pre-order now

The not-so-hidden Mickey.

April 26, 2021, 03:34 PM

Wildlife photographers spot civet in Bukit Timah believed to be injured or sick

NPark officers went down but could not find the animal.

April 26, 2021, 03:08 PM

Reuters announces executive editor appointment: Gina Chua, a transgender journalist from S'pore

The position is newly-created and based in New York.

April 26, 2021, 02:15 PM

Mediacorp parting ways with Shane Pow following recent brushes with law

He has to complete any outstanding work till May 4, 2021.

April 26, 2021, 01:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.