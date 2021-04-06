Back

Taiwanese-inspired breakfast shop in Hougang sells thick meat sandwiches from S$7.60

Yum.

Siti Hawa | April 06, 2021, 05:57 PM

Samwitch, an eatery located near Hougang MRT, offers hearty breakfast for those who are in a hurry.

The eatery opened earlier this year in February.

According to Danielfooddiary, the eatery is inspired by breakfast shops in Taiwan, selling sandwiches and milk tea.

Sandwiches

There are two meat options, and you can either opt for chicken or beef: the Chix Samwitch (S$7.60) or Signature Beef Samwitch (S$8.90).

While some might consider the sandwiches to be slightly pricey, each sandwich is packed with a decent amount of meat.

According to Samwitch, preservatives and oil are not added during the cooking process.

Beverages

Samwitch also offers beverages such as their Fresh Milk Tea (S$2.80), which is made from three ingredients, black tea, fresh milk and raw sugar.

Iced Lemon Tea is also on the menu:

Details

Samwitch

Address: 806 Hougang Central, #01-152, Singapore 530806

Opening hours: 9am to sold out, daily

Top photos via Samwitch

