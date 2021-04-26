Reuters announces executive editor appointment: Gina Chua, a transgender journalist from S'pore

Reuters news agency announced on April 21, 2021 that it has appointed Gina Chua to the newly-created role of executive editor.

Chua, who hails from Singapore, is a highly-experienced journalist who worked in both television and radio here.

She also worked as a reporter in Manila and Hanoi, and also as senior editor at the Wall Street Journal, editor-in-chief of the The Asian Wall Street Journal/ The Wall Street Asia Journal, and also editor-in-chief of the South China Morning Post.

She will continue to oversee editorial operations, budgets, administration, safety and security, and she will also be responsible for leading technology initiatives around new forms of reporting.

The new role is based in New York.

Chua said she is excited to take on the new role, to support editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni, and to continue producing outstanding journalism, modernising Reuters' capabilities, and growing the audience and business.

She added: "We stand poised at the edge of multiple opportunities to expand the reach of our journalists and journalism."

Galloni paid tribute to Chua and said she has been instrumental in creating "world-class" data and graphics teams, among other achievements, over the past decade.

Reuters also described Chua, who transitioned in 2020, as one of the most "senior transgender journalists in the industry".

Top image from LinkedIn and Reuters' Facebook page.