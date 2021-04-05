S'pore man prints photos of cats to put at window to scare birds off his air-con ledge

Facebook user John Quek recently shared an ingenious method for scaring away uninvited birds from his air-conditioning unit ledge: Cat photos.

In his Facebook post, Quek said that birds had been perching on his air-conditioning unit ledge, and leaving poop all over.

The birds also managed to fly into his kitchen to look for food.

His method worked, wrote Quek.

Alternative solutions

Having found his method effective, Quek recommended others to try. He also suggested suspending the photos so that they move.

Besides cat photos, bird nettings and spikes are typically used on flat surfaces to prevent them from landing and nesting.

Birds that typically scavenge for food

Common bird species in Singapore like the Rock Pigeon, House Sparrow, Javan Mynah and House Crow are usually scavengers.

Cut off their food source by keeping food covered, disposing leftover food properly and ensuring that trash bins remain covered at all times.

These birds are not only pesky to some folks, they also pose a public health risk. Bird droppings dirty buildings and the environment and, if contaminated, can potentially spread diseases to people with lower immunity.

Top photo from John Quek/FB.