Red Dot United announces new CEC, former Chairman Michelle Lee leaves politics

Red Dot United (RDU) has announced their new central executive committee (CEC), with former chairman Michelle Lee a notable absence.

She was replaced by David Foo, a 57-year-old entrepreneur and research chemist.

"In the coming years, RDU will champion values driven politics and this will be in contrast to the PAP’s hard truth politics," Foo said at a special party conference on Apr. 23.

"Yes, pragmatism is important, but our pragmatism must be hinged on values. If it is not, we will create a society which is very exacting and this will affect our future generations"

Ravi Philemon, 52, continues as the secretary-general of the party, with Liyana Dhamirah, 34, serving as RDU's treasurer.

Both — along with Lee — were part of the party's team contesting Jurong GRC at GE2020.

The remaining members of the CEC include:

Abdillah Zamzuri, 36

Alex Lye, 45

Chips Pang, 52

Emily Woo, 56

Fazli Talip, 40

Mohamed Feroz, 51

Mohamed Nizar, 53

Michelle Lee leaves politics

Speaking to Mothership, Lee confirmed that she was no longer involved in RDU.

When asked if she still planned to be involved in politics, Lee said: "not in a frontline capacity".

"I personally feel it is more rewarding to focus on youth and mental health work."

In a statement posted to the party's website, Philemon thanked Lee — who had previously been a candidate for the Singapore Democratic Party and was a founding member of the Progress Singapore Party — for her contribution to RDU and Singapore

"We can understand that people are at different stations in their lives. Some need to pursue their careers, others need to provide close supervision of growing children who are still in schools, or provide care for their ageing parents. So, it is understandable if they want to stand-down from political activities to concentrate on more important matters like their families and careers. They should indeed come first."

Apart from Lee's resignation, RDU has continued to grow.

The party reported a total of 30 members and 45 registered volunteers.

Related story:

Top image from Ravi Philemon's Facebook page and by James Spencer