MOH, MOM increasing precautions for recovered cases as dormitory workers test positive

New public health measures for newly arrived migrant workers have also been implemented with immediate effect.

Mandy How | April 22, 2021, 06:53 PM

Singapore will be taking additional precautions for recovered persons, the Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced in a virtual press conference on Apr. 22, 2021.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM), in consultation with infectious disease specialists, have found a possible gradual decrease in antibody levels in recovered cases.

This was detected after reviewing scientific evidence from the cohort of recovered persons in Singapore, about one year from the date of infection.

Back on Rostered Routine Testing

From April 29, recovered dormitory-dwelling workers, as well as CMP (Construction, Marine and Process) workers who have crossed 270 days from the date of their initial infection, will no longer be exempted from prevailing public health measures.

This means that they will be enrolled back on Rostered Routine Testing (RRT).

The workers will also be subjected to quarantine to identify potential re-infection and mitigate the risk of spread, if they have been identified as close contacts.

New public health measures

In view of the above, the MTF is implementing public health measures with immediate effect for newly arrived migrant workers on two fronts:

  1. Border measures: All newly arrived migrant workers from higher-risk countries/ regions, including those with a positive serology result (indicating past infection), will now have to undergo SHN at a dedicated facility before being onboarded at Migrant Workers Onboarding Centre (MWOC) for an additional testing regime.

  2. Surveillance measures: Newly arrived migrant workers with a serology positive result will also be enrolled into a 14-day RRT after they have completed their SHN and stay at MWOC.

