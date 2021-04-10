Back

SCDF rescues 19 puppies from pet store fire at Upper Thomson Road

The blaze was extinguished with a single jet of water.

Matthias Ang | April 10, 2021, 04:19 PM

Firefighters have rescued 19 puppies from a fire that broke out at a pet store on the morning of Apr. 10.

According to the SCDF, they were alerted to the incident at 197 Upper Thomson Road at 1.15am.

The store in question is an outlet which belongs to Wellfond Pets. It has another outlet listed at Katong.

Firefighters forced their way onto the premises

Firefighters had to force their way into the premises, and extinguished the blaze with one water jet.

No injuries were reported.

The SCDF added that the fire involved a dehumidifier in the store and that investigations are ongoing.

The agency also thanked passers-by who helped to take care of the puppies outside the store while firefighting operations were ongoing.

Here is the SCDF's statement in full:

"On Apr. 10, at 1.15am, SCDF was alerted to a fire at 197 Upper Thomson Road. SCDF conducted forcible entry into the premises and extinguished the fire with one water jet. The fire involved a dehumidifier in the pet store. Firefighters from Bishan fire station rescued 19 puppies from the premises. SCDF would like to thank a few passers-by who helped out by taking care of the puppies outside the store while firefighting operations were ongoing. No reported injuries."

Top image from Google Streetview, Wellfond Pets Thomson.

