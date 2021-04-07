Punggol KFC suspended for 2 weeks for selling food that was unclean or contained foreign matter

A KFC outlet in Punggol has been suspended by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for two weeks, from Apr. 6 until Apr. 19.

According to a press release by SFA on Tuesday (Apr. 6), the agency said it would be suspending the licence of the outlet — which is located at Oasis Terraces (681 Punggol Drive) — for selling food that was unclean or that contained foreign matter two times.

Accumulated 12 demerit points in one year

In a 12-month period, the KFC outlet had accumulated 12 demerit points and was fined a total of S$800, said SFA.

On two separate occasions, it was issued demerit points for selling food which was unclean or which contained foreign matter.

On Oct. 31, 2020, a customer posted on Facebook about finding a screw in her porridge that she had ordered on foodpanda from the KFC at Oasis Terraces.

In a reply to her post, KFC Singapore relayed their "deepest apologies" and emphasised that the fast food eatery takes for safety and hygiene matters "very seriously".

They said that they followed up with the couple on the matter and would be conducting further investigations.

Food handlers must re-attend and pass food safety course

According to SFA, any licensee that accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have their licence suspended for either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

All food handlers working in the suspended premises are also required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work as food handlers.

SFA also encouraged members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in F&B premises not to patronise such outlets, and to provide feedback via the online feedback form or to call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for their follow-up investigations.

