Back

5 long weekends in 2022: 5-day public holiday weekend doable with strategic leave-taking

Hopefully we can travel by then.

Andrew Koay | April 06, 2021, 12:52 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Here are the dates of the 11 gazetted public holidays for 2022 in full:

  • New Year's Day - Jan. 1 (Saturday)

  • Chinese New Year - Feb. 1 and 2 (Tuesday and Wednesday)

  • Good Friday - Apr. 15 (Friday)

  • Labour Day - May 1 (Sunday, the following Tuesday will be a public holiday)

  • Hari Raya Puasa - May 2 (Monday)

  • Vesak Day - May 15 (Sunday)

  • Hari Raya Haji - Jul. 9 (Saturday)

  • National Day - Aug. 9 (Tuesday)

  • Deepavali - Oct. 24 (Monday)

  • Christmas Day - Dec. 25 (Sunday, the following Monday will be a public holiday)

What it means

2022 has gifted the month of May a nifty long weekend with Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa combining for a four-day rest for Singaporeans.

Labour Day — traditionally the first day of May — will fall on a Sunday.

However, with Hari Raya Puasa being celebrated on May 2 (Monday), the achievements of workers will instead by recognised on Tuesday, May 3.

A press release by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) revealing 2022's public holidays, also brought up the possibility of a five-day weekend for Chinese New Year — should workers decide to take one day of leave.

Also of note are two holidays that fall on Saturdays: New Year's Day (Jan. 1) and Hari Raya Haji (Jul. 9).

Workers entitlements on public holidays

MOM's press release also reminded employers that employees who work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s salary at the basic rate of pay, in addition to their gross rate of pay for that day.

Alternatively, the employer and employee may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day.

For workmen (manual labourers) earning more than S$4,500 a month, non-workmen earning more than S$2,600 a month, and all managers and executives, employers have the additional option of granting time-off-in-lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, for working on a public holiday.

Top image by Belinda Fewings via Unsplash

Girl, 14, missing since Mar. 26, last seen in Bukit Batok

Please contact the police if you have information about this girl.

April 06, 2021, 12:45 PM

'If you can bring it in, bring it out': Hikers lament overflowing park bins near Rail Corridor

Not a great sight.

April 06, 2021, 12:24 PM

S'pore community dog's swollen snout requires surgery, if not unable to eat or drink

An appeal for public donations.

April 06, 2021, 12:19 PM

Star Awards 2021 to take place at Changi Airport with tarmac fashion show on Apr. 18

Change of scenery.

April 06, 2021, 11:30 AM

Woman in S'pore left with S$7 in POSB account after fraudulent transactions to unknown PayPal user

Not an April fool's joke.

April 06, 2021, 10:40 AM

New Haji Lane cafe has waffles & croffles with low-calorie gelato, opens till 2am on weekends

Nice.

April 06, 2021, 09:19 AM

Power-assisted bicycle riders in S'pore must pass theory test or else can't ride on roads

Speed bump put in place to deter everyone from becoming a road warrior.

April 06, 2021, 04:24 AM

S'pore GrabFood rider shares TikTok video of him jumping on customer's trampoline, gets 1 million views

Young at heart.

April 06, 2021, 04:00 AM

June 30, 2021 deadline for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers won't be extended for now: Chan Chun Sing

2.2 million adult Singaporeans have yet to redeem the vouchers.

April 05, 2021, 11:32 PM

Police have non-public record of people convicted of major offences, including sex crimes: Shanmugam

Some ministries such as MOE and MSF also work closely with the government using the non-public record.

April 05, 2021, 11:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.