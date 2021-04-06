5 long weekends in 2022: 5-day public holiday weekend doable with strategic leave-taking

Here are the dates of the 11 gazetted public holidays for 2022 in full:

New Year's Day - Jan. 1 (Saturday)

Chinese New Year - Feb. 1 and 2 (Tuesday and Wednesday)

Good Friday - Apr. 15 (Friday)

Labour Day - May 1 (Sunday, the following Tuesday will be a public holiday)

Hari Raya Puasa - May 2 (Monday)

Vesak Day - May 15 (Sunday)

Hari Raya Haji - Jul. 9 (Saturday)

National Day - Aug. 9 (Tuesday)

Deepavali - Oct. 24 (Monday)

Christmas Day - Dec. 25 (Sunday, the following Monday will be a public holiday)

What it means

2022 has gifted the month of May a nifty long weekend with Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa combining for a four-day rest for Singaporeans.

Labour Day — traditionally the first day of May — will fall on a Sunday.

However, with Hari Raya Puasa being celebrated on May 2 (Monday), the achievements of workers will instead by recognised on Tuesday, May 3.

A press release by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) revealing 2022's public holidays, also brought up the possibility of a five-day weekend for Chinese New Year — should workers decide to take one day of leave.

Also of note are two holidays that fall on Saturdays: New Year's Day (Jan. 1) and Hari Raya Haji (Jul. 9).

Workers entitlements on public holidays

MOM's press release also reminded employers that employees who work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s salary at the basic rate of pay, in addition to their gross rate of pay for that day.

Alternatively, the employer and employee may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day.

For workmen (manual labourers) earning more than S$4,500 a month, non-workmen earning more than S$2,600 a month, and all managers and executives, employers have the additional option of granting time-off-in-lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, for working on a public holiday.

