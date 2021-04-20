Pornsak is now a licensed TCM physician in S'pore

Singapore-based host Pornsak Prajakwit has recently added another achievement to his already long list of achievements.

He is now a licensed Traditional Chinese Medicine physician (sinseh) in Singapore.

Pornsak is now a sinseh

Pornsak was clearly overjoyed as he announced that he's finally "Doctor Porn" on Instagram on Apr. 18.

According to the license shown in the video post, Pornsak has obtained a full registration, which means that he can "practise his prescribed area(s) of TCM on his own anywhere in Singapore," according to the TCM Practitioners Board.

In a short clip, filmed in a car, Pornsak holds up a newly bought cardholder at first before showing his license to the camera.

Juggling work and studies definitely was not an easy feat, as Pornsak shared that he had spent a total of 10 years studying TCM practice at night after work.

He added that he will continue to work hard and revealed in the post that there will be "exciting plans ahead."

That evening, Pornsak also won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes award.

Interest in TCM

Prior to this, Pornsak had already obtained a bachelor's degree from the Guangzhou University Of Chinese Medicine after seven years of studies.

In a 2015 interview with TNP, Pornsak revealed that he started studying TCM after seeing how much relief acupuncture had brought to his father, who had a swollen hand without a clear cause.

Pornsak is known to be very close and filial to his father, who is now 98 years old.

In the same interview six years ago, he also mentioned that he hopes to open a clinic in Thailand to serve the poor for free, and to open a clinic in Singapore in two years' time as well.

Top image via Pornsak's Instagram