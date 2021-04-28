S'pore police station inspector, 46, charged for allegedly molesting 2 men at police facility

Yick Wai Hong, a 46-year-old police station inspector in Singapore, was charged on Apr. 27 for allegedly molesting two men at a police facility.

Pulled the men's heads towards his groin

According to The Straits Times, Yick committed the offences in January 2020.

While in the police facility, Yick had allegedly pulled one of the men's head towards his groin.

He did the same to the second man at the same facility on Jan. 23, 2020.

The identities of the victims cannot be revealed due to a court imposed gag order, reported ST.

It is also not stated if the victims are from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Suspended from service

Responding to queries from Mothership, SPF said that Yick had been suspended from service since Apr. 8, 2021.

SPF added that its officers are expected to "uphold the law and maintain high standards of discipline and integrity".

SPF also said that it deals with officers who break the law severely, including charging them in court.

According to ST, Yick's bail was set at S$10,000. He will return to court on May 18.

If found guilty of molestation, Yick can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

