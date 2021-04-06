Pizza Hut offering S$4 pizza with purchase of mains & other promotions from Apr. 1 to May 11

It has been 40 years since Pizza Hut opened its first store in Singapore at Jalan Jelita.

To commemorate the occasion, Pizza Hut is offering a series of promotions that will last for 40 days from Apr. 1 to May 11.

"Guess the 1981's Price"

From now till Apr. 11, customers can stand a chance to win S$50 vouchers when they make a correct guess for 1981's price for classic menu items.

To participate, customers will be required to do the following:

Diners will be given the vintage order chit and invited to answer the questions

Diners have to submit the order chit to the service staff before they leave the restaurant

Pizza Hut will announce the correct answers to the questions on Apr. 11

An example of a question that will be asked includes 1981 price of the six-piece Sweet ‘n’ Spicy Drumlets set and a Hawaiian Pizza.

Winners will be contacted personally for them to collect their S$50 vouchers that can be used during their next visit to Pizza Hut.

S$4 regular Hawaiian Pan Pizza

From Apr. 12 to Apr. 18, customers can pay S$4 for a Regular Hawaiian Pan Pizza when they purchase any à la carte main.

In addition, customers who order a Hawaiian Pan Pizza during the 40-day celebration period will stand a chance to win a "real gold bar". According to Pizza Hut, the top prize has a market value of S$1,250.

Other promotions

Other promotions include:

S$0.40 Regular Hawaiian Pan Pizza with a minimum order that will be specified (Apr. 19 to May 2)

Two Regular Hawaiian Pan Pizza at S$14 (May 3 to May 10)

Pizza Hut is also offering 50 per cent off all pizza flavours when two pizzas are ordered for delivery or one pizza is ordered for takeaway.

You can view some of their other promotions here, and find out more about the promotions on Pizza Hut's Facebook page here.

Top photos via Pizza Hut and TB Foo on Google Maps