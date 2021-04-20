Pine Garden's meat floss & bacon cheese cake with hidden scallions is very.... unique

Desserts with bacon are common enough.

Once a burgeoning trend in Singapore, you can now find waffles with bacon, for instance, at every third cafe.

The initially unorthodox combination was made acceptable by integrating the bacon into the dessert — instead of the original sizzling fry-up, cafes would use maple or candied bacon.

But not Pine Garden, who went full tilt with their Meat Floss & Bacon Cheesecake in the year 2021 of mankind's history.

Here's how the homegrown bakery introduced their product (sentence bolded by us):

"This is the cake which will blow your mind! We have given our all-time favourite cheesecake a major enhancement. Ordinarily, with each bite you will relish the silky-smooth and creamy cheese, and crunch into the buttery cracker base. But with this souped-up version, you will enjoy a rich, savoury taste of bacon which provides that meaty umami, and the meat floss adds a mild spicy dimension to the overall mix of flavours. Try this and you will be left wondering what are the other possible cake flavours you've not tried!"

Taste test (!!)

Courtesy of Pine Garden, we got to try the cake.

We're not gonna lie: the first taste was shocking, and not necessarily in the best way.

The soft and salty bacon, perhaps in pieces too big for a slice of cake, managed to overpower the cheesecake itself.

Once in while, people in an office actually manage to arrive at a conclusion unanimously, and this was one of those rare occasions.

It was agreed, across all who have tried the cake, that its taste was unique... and probably an acquired one.

This wasn't in the item description, but we also saw what we're pretty sure were scallions embedded in the cheese, as well as a baby sprig of parsley quietly lying in wait.

More surprises, if you will.

The Meat Floss & Bacon Cheesecake costs S$53 for a 0.5kg portion, and S$72 for one glorious kg of it.

The flavour is part of Pine Garden's new releases for Mother's Day, which includes Coconut Mojito Coffee and Yoghurt Oat (Reduced Sugar).

