Peppa Pig musical at Esplanade to run from June 2-10, 2021

The Peppa Pig Live — Perfect Rainy Day musical will make its debut at Singapore's Esplanade Theatre this June.

According to The Straits Times, this will be the first live international children's production to be staged at the Esplanade Theatre since the Covid-19 pandemic stopped live indoor performances in Singapore.

Storyline

In the musical, Peppa Pig is stuck at home with her two friends, grandparents, and their pet, due to an unexpected storm.

As the storm continues, Peppa feels bored while stuck in the house with nothing to do.

Mummy Pig then suggests putting out a play titled 'A Rainy Day Play'.

Details

The musical will run from from June 2 to 10 at the Esplanade Theatre.

Children aged two and above must purchase a ticket for entry.

Infants and children below two will not be allowed to enter the theatre.

Each show will last 75 minutes and according to ST, can accommodate up to 250 audience members.

The show will be held at 3:30pm and 7pm every weekday.

On weekends, it will be held at 9:30am, 1pm, 4:30pm and 8pm.

Tickets start from S$78. However, priority sales with a 20 per cent discount will start from Apr. 15 till Apr. 21.

More information can be found here.

Top images from Bookmyshow website.