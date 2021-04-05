8 people in S'pore found guilty of selling vapes online, fined S$172,500 in total

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has prosecuted eight people for selling electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and related components online in Singapore between November 2020 and February 2021.

Over S$50,000 worth of goods seized

The eight people, aged between 26 and 41 years, were fined a total of S$172,500, according to a press release by HSA.

They had purchased the e-vaporisers and related components from overseas suppliers and sold them illegally on various local social media and e-commerce platforms.

More than S$50,000 worth of e-vaporisers and related components were seized, said HSA.

Repeat offender given the highest penalty

Akmal Syafiq Marzuki, 33, was given the highest penalty among the eight.

He was sentenced to one week’s jail and fined S$61,000 on Feb. 26, 2021 for repeated offences relating to importing, advertising, as well as offering for sale e-vaporisers and their related components.

According to HSA, Akmal would import his stocks from overseas and post images of the prohibited items for sale online.

He used four accounts on two online platforms, Instagram and Carousell, to advertise and arrange for the sale of e-vaporisers, components of e-vaporisers and e-liquids with nicotine.

His illegal activities online were detected and disrupted by HSA officers.

Operated illegal business with husband

Another online seller, Sarah Davinia Ng See Mun, 32, had turned from selling other items on Carousell to selling e-vaporisers to earn higher profits.

According to HSA, she had sold e-vaporisers marketed as "Shisha Time Disposable Electronic Hookahs" in several flavours on Carousell and WhatsApp.

She had obtained her supplies from overseas.

Ng also operated her online business illegally with her husband who had assisted to deliver the products to customers since February 2019.

HSA detected the illegal activity and apprehended her on March 11, 2019, putting a stop to her illegal business within a month.

She was convicted on Dec. 17, 2020 and fined S$11,000.

HSA has also issued a warning to Ng's husband for his role in assisting her in the delivery of the prohibited products to customers.

It is an offence under Singapore's Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act to sell, possess for sale, import or distribute e-vaporisers and their related components.

Those found guilty can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders can get their penalty doubled.

Prosecuted for possessing e-vaporiser

Besides the eight people, HSA has also prosecuted 25-year-old Chia Wen Zhe for possessing an e-vaporiser.

Chia was fined S$500 on Jan. 28, 2021.

It is an offence in Singapore to possess, purchase or use e-vaporisers and their related components.

Those who do so can be fined up to S$2,000 per offence.

