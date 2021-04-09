Back

Pakatan Harapan picks Anwar as M'sia PM candidate for next GE, is open to working with any group

Kayla Wong | April 09, 2021, 04:43 PM

Malaysia's opposition coalition group Pakatan Harapan has picked Anwar Ibrahim as their candidate for prime minister for the next general election, Malaysiakini reported.

PKR open to cooperation with any group

In addition, the coalition said they are open to "negotiations" and "cooperation" with any group.

Nevertheless, they said such cooperation must adhere to the coalition's reform agenda and to the public's interest.

This decision was made during a two-day retreat that was attended by the coalition's leaders.

Pakatan Harapan, which won the previous 14th general election in 2018 in a historic victory when it was led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, is currently made up of Anwar's People's Justice Party (PKR), the Democratic Action Party, and Amanah.

Mahathir's former party, Bersatu, has since left the coalition.

Anwar previously claimed that PKR and UMNO have discussed the possibility of cooperating for the next general election.

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, said his party will not work with PKR, and that any potential cooperation with PKR will only be discussed after the election is over, The Star reported.

UMNO, Malaysia's oldest party that governed the country for more than six decades along with other parties in the Barisan Nasional coalition, is now part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of Bersatu.

However, UMNO reportedly has a fraught relationship with Bersatu, which leads the ruling coalition.

When is Malaysia holding its next GE?

Yassin had promised to hold the country's 15th general election once the Covid-19 situation is under control, and polls can be held safely.

Back in January, the Yang-di Pertuan Agong, Malaysia's King, declared a state of emergency, which is set to end on Aug. 1.

During this period, parliament sittings and state assemblies will not be held.

During their retreat, Pakatan Harapan also repeated its call for Muhyiddin to advise the king to convene parliament and end the emergency.

The next election has to be called on or before Sept. 16, 2023.

Top image by Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images

