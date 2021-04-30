S'pore riders to study & pass theory tests: PMD, PAB handbooks now available online

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has launched e-handbooks for theory tests that e-scooter and power-assisted bicycle (PAB) riders will have to take soon.

Both handbooks cover three modules including equipment check for (such as device criteria and third party liability insurance) and rules and code of conduct (such as recognising path signs and infrastructure).

There are also device-specific content in each handbook.

For instance, the PAB handbook has a section on recognising road traffic signs and road markings while the e-scooter handbook has a section on UL2272 certification for PMDs.

Each module comes with "learning outcomes", which presumably, will be useful for when riders take their mandatory theory tests:

You can access the e-handbooks here. Do note that clicking on the links will download the e-handbooks directly:

PMD theory test e-handbook: go.gov.sg/escooter-ehandbook

PAB theory test e-handbook: go.gov.sg/pab-ehandbook

Riders can take the theory tests from June 30, 2021.

PMD theory test first recommended in 2019

Mandating that PMD riders take a theory test was first mooted in 2019 as part of recommendations put forth by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP).

In April 2021, the Road Traffic Act was amended to require PAB riders aged 16 and above to pass a theory test before they are allowed on the roads.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the move would ensure that riders are aware of active mobility rules, the code of conduct and safe riding behaviour.

The test result is valid for life except in cases of misrepresentation or fraud

Top images via the handbooks.