S'pore online baker offering box of 6 doughnuts at S$25 with free islandwide delivery

An online bakery in Singapore, Onea Delights, is offering a variety of bakes ranging from doughnuts to cheesecakes and brownies.

All prices are inclusive of free islandwide delivery.

The Donut Blast

One of their offerings, "The Donut Blast", is a box of six doughnuts in Biscoff, Nutella and Blueberry flavours.

Each box is priced at S$25.

Brownies

Besides doughnuts, the bakery also offers "The Grand Brownies" for S$40 in four flavours:

Biscoff

Nutella

Salted Caramel

Chocolate

Cheesecakes

Onea Delights also offers a variety of cheesecakes with flavours such as Biscoff, Caramel, Nutella, Blueberry, Coffee, Chocolate, Mars, Peach and Pistachio.

You can pick and choose the flavours you want.

They are priced at:

Three slices per box (S$40)

Five slices per box (S$50)

Whole cakes are priced at:

Six inches (S$65)

Eight inches (S$80)

Nine inches (S$90)

As with all their items, prices are inclusive of free islandwide delivery.

To order, WhatsApp Onea Delights here.

Find out more about Onea Delights here.

