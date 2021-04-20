S'pore online baker offering box of 6 doughnuts at S$25 with free islandwide delivery

An online bakery in Singapore, Onea Delights, is offering a variety of bakes ranging from doughnuts to cheesecakes and brownies.
All prices are inclusive of free islandwide delivery.
The Donut Blast
One of their offerings, "The Donut Blast", is a box of six doughnuts in Biscoff, Nutella and Blueberry flavours.
Each box is priced at S$25.
Brownies
Besides doughnuts, the bakery also offers "The Grand Brownies" for S$40 in four flavours:
- Biscoff
- Nutella
- Salted Caramel
- Chocolate
Cheesecakes
Onea Delights also offers a variety of cheesecakes with flavours such as Biscoff, Caramel, Nutella, Blueberry, Coffee, Chocolate, Mars, Peach and Pistachio.
You can pick and choose the flavours you want.
They are priced at:
- Three slices per box (S$40)
- Five slices per box (S$50)
Whole cakes are priced at:
- Six inches (S$65)
- Eight inches (S$80)
- Nine inches (S$90)
As with all their items, prices are inclusive of free islandwide delivery.
To order, WhatsApp Onea Delights here.
Find out more about Onea Delights here.
