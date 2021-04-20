Back

S'pore online baker offering box of 6 doughnuts at S$25 with free islandwide delivery

Yum.

Siti Hawa | April 20, 2021, 11:29 AM

An online bakery in Singapore, Onea Delights, is offering a variety of bakes ranging from doughnuts to cheesecakes and brownies.

All prices are inclusive of free islandwide delivery.

The Donut Blast

One of their offerings, "The Donut Blast", is a box of six doughnuts in Biscoff, Nutella and Blueberry flavours.

Each box is priced at S$25.

Photo via Onea Delights

Photo via Onea Delights

Brownies

Besides doughnuts, the bakery also offers "The Grand Brownies" for S$40 in four flavours:

  • Biscoff

  • Nutella

  • Salted Caramel

  • Chocolate

Photo via Onea Delights

Cheesecakes

Onea Delights also offers a variety of cheesecakes with flavours such as Biscoff, Caramel, Nutella, Blueberry, Coffee, Chocolate, Mars, Peach and Pistachio.

You can pick and choose the flavours you want.

They are priced at:

  • Three slices per box (S$40)

  • Five slices per box (S$50)

Whole cakes are priced at:

  • Six inches (S$65)

  • Eight inches (S$80)

  • Nine inches (S$90)

As with all their items, prices are inclusive of free islandwide delivery.

Photo via Onea Delights

Photo via Onea Delights

Photo via Onea Delights

Photo via Onea Delights

Photo via Onea Delights

To order, WhatsApp Onea Delights here.

Find out more about Onea Delights here.

