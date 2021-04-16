Back

14-year-old derpy senior dog abandoned in Yishun dies

His last days were spent on the streets before being picked up.

Belmont Lay | April 16, 2021, 01:56 PM

A senior dog abandoned in the area bordering Yishun and Canberra, and was subsequently found by a stray feeder, has died.

The 14-year-old Shih Tzu was discovered abandoned at a public car park.

Dog found abandoned at car park

A post about the abandoned dog and an appeal for information about its owner was first put up late on Saturday night, April 10, 2021.

The following day, on April 11, an update was provided on the post about having the dog's microchip scanned and for the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) and SPCA to trace the owner.

On April 13, a fresh update said the owner was contacted, but the "best option" after a negotiation was to rehome the dog, which the owner was said to have agreed to.

The dog was said to have a skin condition, as well as a heart problem associated with senior dogs.

Post put up about adopting dog

On that day, another post was put up on Facebook appealing for a fosterer or adopter to step forward to take over the ownership of the male dog.

The dog was christened "Baby".

The post said the dog was found by a stray dog feeder and added that he has been sterilised and microchipped.

The dog, according to the dog's owner who abandoned it, was said to "get along well" with other dogs, cats and children, but was not toilet trained.

Initial reactions to the post expressed incredulity that a senior dog was abandoned and the owner, who was traced, declined to take the dog back after being found out.

Dog said to have passed away

However, on April 15, a new update on the initial post seeking information on Baby said the dog had passed away.

Commenters on the post who were following the news on Baby responded with shock at this new development.

Others said the authorities should step in to investigate as this is a case of pet abandonment and the owner was found.

