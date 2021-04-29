British people highlight medical operations, being born & giving birth at Old Changi Hospital

Before it was etched into Singapore's pop culture as a creepy site, Old Changi Hospital was, well, a hospital — one that served the British military and the families stationed in Singapore.

This fact was reinforced by the comments on an Apr. 29 Facebook post by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) featuring the building.

Interestingly, at the time of writing all the comments were from British and Caucasian individuals.

Many pointed out that they had been birthed at Old Changi Hospital, while others recalled receiving treatment for other ailments, such as broken bones.

"I was born at RAF Changi, 1966," wrote one commenter named Deb Doherty.

Another commenter, Fiona Powell, said she'd given birth to her second son at the hospital in 1974.

"Did you know that Old Changi Hospital was reputed to have been one of the best medical facilities in the Far East," wrote SLA.

The post explained that what had originally been built as accommodations for royal engineers was converted into a hospital in 1947 for the Royal Air Force station in Changi.

"Its large maternity ward served families from all arms of the military stationed in Singapore and even welcomed over 1,000 babies!"

SLA and URA seeking to repurpose the building

The decrepit building is currently the subject of a competition held by SLA and the Urban Redevelopment Authority fielding suggestions for how it can be repurposed.

So far, one publicly published pitch, reimagined the Old Changi Hospital as a "wellness village" for the elderly.

The competition — called "Charmingly Changi" — is also calling for creative ideas to enhance the rustic charm of Changi Point.

More information on "Charmingly Changi" can be found here.

Top image by Jerome Lim via Singapore Land Authority's Facebook page