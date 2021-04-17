Back

OK Chicken Rice in S'pore giving out 1,000 meals to celebrate May Day from 5pm on May 1

Nice.

Siti Hawa | April 17, 2021, 01:22 PM

In celebration of Labour Day, chicken rice chain OK Chicken Rice is giving out 1,000 meals on May 1, 2021.

Diners need not fork out money and can enjoy the following dishes for free from 5pm to 9pm, the chain announced in a Facebook post:

  • Roast Chicken Rice

  • Roast Chicken Porridge

  • Roast Chicken Curry Noodles

  • Steam Chicken Rice

  • Steam Chicken Porridge

  • Steam Chicken Curry Noodles

From 8pm to 9pm, you can opt to take away the dishes, however, this is subject to availability.

Photo via OK Chicken Rice

Photo via OK Chicken Rice

Photo via OK Chicken Rice

Photo via OK Chicken Rice

Photo via OK Chicken Rice

Do note that OK Chicken Rice closes at 9pm or if all dishes have been fully redeemed.

Details

A total of four OK Chicken Rice outlets are participating.

Ang Mo Kio

Address: Foodloft Coffeeshop Block 721 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, Singapore 560721

St George

Address: Choices Coffeeshop Block 3 St George Road, Singapore 320003

Hougang

Address: Tastebud Coffeeshop Block 932 Hougang Avenue 9, Singapore 530932

Yishun

Address: Foodgle Coffeeshop Block 513, Yishun Street 51, Singapore 760513

View the original post here:

Top photos via OK Chicken Rice on Facebook

