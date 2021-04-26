NTUC Enterprise to give members S$20 million in benefits to mark NTUC's 60th anniversary

Union members of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will enjoy even more benefits ahead of May Day 2021.

On April 26, NTUC Enterprise announced new deals worth S$20 million for members.

The various deals mark NTUC's 60th anniversary with discounts, special offers, and vouchers.

These include benefits such as discounted groceries, cheaper medical services, and even complimentary life insurance. They are expected to benefit over 600,000 members and their families.

Seah Kian Peng, Member of Parliament and Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise and FairPrice Group, said:

"NTUC Enterprise serves the various needs of our community which includes daily essentials, food, education and financial security. Through our Union Member deals which commemorate NTUC’s 60th anniversary, we strengthen our resolve towards our social mission and generate further value for members and their families."

An NTUC Enterprise press statement said:

"As the economy and labour market continue to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, NTUC has rallied its social enterprises and partner companies to roll out offers and privileges to Union Members to thank them for their loyal support through the years. NTUC’s social enterprises have played a significant role in moderating prices not just for Union Members but for all in Singapore."

Here's a full list of how union members stand to benefit:

NTUC FairPrice, April 22 to June 2:

50 per cent Super Savers (Six selected items at 50 per cent, refreshed weekly)

Retail outlets: 50 per cent off six selected items for Union and Plus! members for six weeks

Online deals: 50 per cent off six selected items for members of the public for six weeks. These items are different from the selection at retail outlets.

NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam, May 1 to June 12:

S$0.50 hot kopi or teh all day, every day

NTUC Learning Hub, April 26 to Dec. 31:

LHUB GO Grow60 (60-Course Package) exclusive at S$6 (Usual price: S$26)

NTUC Income, May 1 to Dec. 31:

Complimentary LUV term life insurance for the first year; Coverage of S$50,000

NTUC Health, May 1 to Dec. 31:

Home Personal Care Services – 15 per cent off, minimum purchase of eight hours and maximum of four visits, for new clients only. Not applicable for clients with subsidy

Home Therapy Services - 15 per cent off, minimum purchase of four sessions, for new clients only. Not applicable for clients with subsidy

NTUC Health, extended until Dec. 31:

Home Care Services – 10 per cent off (Home Personal Care, Home Therapy, Home Nursing, Home Medical)

Members’ Rates for Tango’s fitness programmes, Kickboxing: 12 sessions for S$160 (U.P $180), Circuit Training: 24 sessions for S$320 (U.P S$360), Gym Tonic: 24 sessions for S$342 (U.P S$360)

Members’ Rates for Basic Dental Services (Consultation, Scaling and Polishing, Fillings, Simple Dentures, Extractions) and In-Office Teeth Whitening

Birthday Treat: Dental Care Kit at S$5 during birthday month and following month

Members’ Rate for Health Screening from S$60 onwards, available at Family Medicine Clinic

NTUC First Campus, until Sep. 30, 2021:

Workshop: Scientific Techniques Explained to Parents Simply by SEED Institute, an affiliated organisation of NTUC First Campus

Sign up for “Scientific Techniques Explained to Parents Simply” two-hour workshop and get free “Early Experiences Matter” 1-hour webinar (worth S$20) plus a goodie bag

For eligible families, with terms and conditions applying, NTUC First Campus offers a one-time Child Development Account top-up and an NTUC First Campus Sponsored NTUC Membership Programme.

NTUC Link, May 1 to July 31:

Bonus S$2 worth of LinkPoints when you make three transactions at three different Plus! partners

Mercatus, May 1 to Dec. 31:

S$5 M Malls e-voucher with S$200 minimum spend (S$300 for supermarket or hypermarket receipts)

Mercatus, May 1 to Aug. 31:

S$5 M Malls e-voucher for new signups

MoneyOwl, May 1 to Dec. 31:

Investment: Enjoy 0 per cent advisory fee on WiseIncome till Dec. 31, 2021, and additional 10 per cent off on all other investments till June 30, 2022. Promo code: “NTUC60”

MoneyOwl, extended until Dec. 31:

Insurance: Up to 60 per cent commission rebate on insurance policies purchased through MoneyOwl

Top image from NTUC Enterprise.