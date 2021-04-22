Back

S'pore to restrict long-term pass holders & visitors with recent travel history to India from Apr. 23, 11:59pm

There will also be stricter SHN restrictions for those coming from India.

Jason Fan | April 22, 2021, 06:48 PM

In response to the worsening Covid-19 situation in India, and the emergence of new virus variants, Singapore will be tightening border measures for travellers with recent travel history to India.

From Apr. 23, 11.59pm, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India within the last 14 days, including transit, will not be allowed entry into Singapore, or transit through Singapore.

According to co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce Lawrence Wong, this will also apply to those who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.

Stricter SHN restrictions

On Tuesday (Apr. 20), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that Singapore will be reducing entry approvals from India for for those who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents (PRs), with immediate effect.

In addition, it was also announced that from Apr. 22, 11:59pm onwards, all travellers with recent travel history to India will be subjected to an additional seven-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN), after their 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities.

During this announcement, MOH said that Singaporeans, PRs and Long-Term Pass holders may serve their additional seven-day SHN at their place of residence, or in suitable accommodations such as a hotel.

However, this is no longer the case.

All travellers with recent travel history to India who have yet to complete their 14-day SHN by Apr. 22, 11:59pm, will need to complete their additional seven-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities, instead of their place of residence.

According to the MTF, the charges for the full 21-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities amount to S$3,000, without taking into account the costs of Covid-19 PCR tests.

Housing projects likely to be delayed further

Wong said he understood that many of the new arrivals from India work in the Construction, Marine and Process (CMP) sectors, and that many local SMEs and contractors will be badly affected by this "major move".

He said that the government will be looking at providing additional support measures to help these companies, and will announce these measures when ready.

Wong also added that the Covid-19 pandemic has already led to delays in many building and housing projects, and noted that the new restrictions on workers will lead to further delays.

"So I seek Singaporeans' patience and understanding. If certain projects will be delayed further, please understand why this has happened, and know that we are doing this because of public health reasons, and we have to make these additional measures. And we hope that everyone will cooperate."

