New Orchard Road night market has mookata, Korean BBQ & Japanese skewers, opens until 3am

You want it, they got it.

Karen Lui | April 07, 2021, 05:05 PM

A new night market is in town.

Opened on Apr. 6, 2021, the Shiok Shiok Night Market is serving dinner and supper right until 3am for die-hard night owls.

Located outside the Concorde hotel, it is a four-minute walk from Somerset MRT station and six-minute walk from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

Folks who drive may park their vehicles at Concorde Hotel or Orchard Plaza.

Stalls

Specialising in outdoor barbecue, Shiok Shiok Night Market features five stalls.

Shiok Shiok Grill offers Japanese-style skewered grilled meat known as kushiyaki (串焼).

If you're looking to reminisce the Thai flavours of your pre-Covid holidays, Mookata King is here.

Those on Team Korean barbecue need not worry either as Seoul Hungry has your back.

Star Seafood will make sure you get your fill of seafood, featuring crabs from S$58.

There is also a drinks stall serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Some offerings include cognac, beer, sake, and soju.

The drinks stall also have juices, sodas, and blended drinks.

Seating area

Like a typical night market, there is outdoor seating for parties of four or five on one row and groups of two on the other.

Shiok Shiok Night Market

Address: 100 Orchard Road, Concorde Hotel, Singapore 238840

Opening hours: 4pm to 3am, daily

