S'pore mum gives birth to baby while working from home in Sengkang with help of husband

A mother in Singapore has given birth to a newborn baby at home, under guidance via phone call from paramedics, within four minutes.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the baby was due on Apr. 30, but had arrived earlier than expected on Monday afternoon, Apr. 12.

Working from home and unable to rush to the hospital in time, Lee, 35, and her husband Lin, 38, had resorted to carrying out the natural birth by themselves in the toilet of their apartment in Fernvale, Sengkang.

How it happened

Lin told reporters from Wanbao that his wife had begun experiencing waves of contraction at around 7am.

After Lin dropped off their elder son at school at 9am, he received a call from his wife asking him to return home and send her to the hospital.

When he reached home, he found his wife experiencing "intense pain"-- her water bag had broken right after she sent her last work-related email.

Lin said: "By the time she walked from the living room to the toilet, the baby was crowning. We were both so shocked."

Despite feeling rather frantic at first, Lin quickly prepared towels and a bucket of water, and called 995 for emergency assistance.

Paramedics directed Lin through the phone to lay his wife on the floor, so he could deliver the baby.

He was also told to hold the baby's head, and to instruct his wife to push. Fortunately, the birth went smoothly, and was over after four minutes.

Lin said: "I was initially very afraid, but I calmed down the moment I saw my baby's head. No matter what, I wanted his birth to go smoothly."

Paramedics subsequently arrived within the next 10 minutes, and both Lee and her newborn son were immediately conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Check-ups confirmed that both mother and son were doing well.

Commenting on the home delivery experience, Lin said: "Now I can tell my son that I was the one who personally delivered him into this world!"

Top image courtesy of Lianhe Wanbao