New Bukit Batok Central playground has long tube slide for the young at heart

Wheeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Lean Jinghui | April 12, 2021, 04:53 PM

A new playground has opened at Bukit Batok Central, complete with a long tube slide to whizz down, rainbow-coloured climbing structures, and rope obstacles.

Image via Murali Pillai Facebook

According to a Facebook post by Bukit Batok Member of Parliament (MP) Murali Pillai, the playground is part of Fuji Hill Park, which was officially opened yesterday, April 11.

For the kiddos

Geared for the kiddos and the young at heart, the playground is split into two play areas.

Older kids can enjoy scrambling up the massive multi-layer play structure before sliding down the winding tube slide, or opt to monkey around on the various rope obstacles.

Image via Murali Pillai Facebook

Image via Murali Pillai Facebook

Meanwhile the younger kids can choose to challenge themselves by grappling their way through a woven rope tunnel.

Image via Murali Pillai Facebook

Or simply experiment with play with their families, via the separate miniature playground that features a merry-go-round, a mini-slide, a climbing wall, and more.

Image via Murali Pillai Facebook

Elevated boardwalk

Parkgoers can also head to the elevated boardwalk for a leisurely stroll.

According to BYkidO's Facebook post, the boardwalk also leads to another neighbourhood playground.

Image via Murali Pillai Facebook

Fitspos can even go for a short run or walk to the top of Fuji Hill through newly=minted pedestrian paths.

Image via Murali Pillai Facebook

Location

The new playground is located within Bukit Batok Neighbourhood Park, along Bukit Batok Central Road, next to Blk 225.

Address: Bukit Batok Neighbourhood Park @ 204-205 Bukit Batok Street 21, Blk 205, Singapore 650205

Top image via Murali Pillai Facebook

