Many new hotels continue to open in S'pore despite Covid-19 pandemic

A range of mid-scale to luxury hotels have just opened or will continue to open in Singapore, Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding.

CNA reported that the constant supply of short-term accommodation properties in Singapore is not slowing down due to the anticipation of satisfying strong re-opening and pent-up demand sometime in the near future.

And optimism is in the air given that the government will give the industry strong support, those in the know said.

The Clan Hotel, for example, opened in March 2021 in Telok Ayer, almost a year into the pandemic, at a time tourism numbers were in the doldrums.

Hotels opening soon

Joining this establishment are at least four hotels that will be opening in 2021.

Oasia Resort Sentosa will be opening soon in the second half 2021.

The 172-room Citadines Connect City Centre Singapore will be opening in Dhoby Ghaut in December 2021.

There will be two lfy properties opening in 2021.

The 240-unit lyf in Farrer Park will be opening this October.

lyf at one-north will be opening in the fourth quarter of 2021.

More hotels opening after 2021

For those who can't get enough of waking up in different rooms, there will be more hotels slated to be opened after 2021.

A 204-room Edition by Marriott hotel is scheduled to open in 2022, located on the former Boulevard Hotel site on Orchard Boulevard.

A 350-room Pullman Singapore hotel will open at Hill Street in 2022.

A 303-room Mondrian Singapore hotel will open in Duxton Hill in 2023 or so.

New hotels that started operating in 2020

These hotels supplying thousands of rooms will be on top of a few other hotels that have already opened in Singapore recently.

These relatively new hotels were opened only in 2020.

Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore in Changi

Duxton Reserve at Duxton Road

Mint Hotel within One Farrer Hotel

All photos via respective property owners