New Awfully Chocolate lounge in CBD is a co-working space with plugs, free wifi, food & coffee

Won't get chased out.

Mandy How | April 22, 2021, 02:52 PM

Awfully Chocolate has opened its latest concept — a lounge-like working space — in the CBD (Central Business District).

Photo by Mandy How

Housed in Capitaland’s community workspace Bridge+, the lounge features drop glass windows that allow natural light to flood the place, as well as an extensive counter of savoury pastries, deserts, and drinks.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Packaged chocolate products are available as well:

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

You can also find Sinpopo’s draft coffees and roasted grain cold brew teas here.

Photo by Mandy How

The menu:

Photo by Mandy How

Working experience

There are different seating arrangements: high seats by the windows, low sofas (more suitable for chilling than working), and the usual tables and chair.

Blinds will be installed to prevent the afternoon glare. Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

(Note: there's a cordoned area, only for Bridge+ members.)

Cordoned area. Photo by Mandy How.

For those looking to stay for long hours, there's plugs at every table, as well as free wifi.

There's no need to pay to use the space per se, although it's only polite to purchase some food and drinks while you're there.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

An ongoing promo has selected cakes and hei ice cream going for S$10 in a set. 

Choose a slice of Nutella tart, salted butterscotch brownie, flourless chocolate cake.

An obvious concern is that seating is rather limited, so there's a chance you may not get a seat if it becomes a popular spot.

However, a spokesperson for Awfully Chocolate says that they are looking to increase its capacity, while still adhering to safe distancing measures.

Awfully Chocolate Bridge+

Address: 79 Robinson Road #02-03, Singapore 068897

Opening Hours:

Monday - Friday: 11am to 6pm

Closed on Public Holidays

Top image by Mandy How

