Netflix making live-action Gundam movie

After the recent success of Godzilla vs. Kong, another larger-than-life live-action film is being produced.

Gundam is slated for a live-action adaptation.

While a live-action movie has been in the works for a while, the recent announcement by Netflix is seen as a huge step forward.

According to Engadget, Netflix has the worldwide rights to the film, except in China, "where Legendary Pictures will release it in theaters".

The project will be helmed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the director of Kong: Skull Island.

Grab your Mobile suits! Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been set to direct and produce Legendary’s first-ever live-action feature film version of Sunrise’s GUNDAM for Netflix. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 12, 2021

Legendary Entertainment, who produced both Pacific Rim movies and the recent Godzilla vs. Kong, will be working with Japanese anime studio and Gundam owner, Sunrise, to adapt the film.

According to The Verge, Brian K. Vaughan, will serve as a writer and executive producer.

Image from Getty