Back

New purple train for North East Line arrives from Spain, will start operations in 2024

This is the first of six new trains for the NEL.

Joshua Lee | April 05, 2021, 09:48 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The first of six new trains for the North East Line (NEL) has arrived in Singapore after a month-long journey.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on April 4 that the train arrived from Barcelona, Spain where it was manufactured and assembled.

LTA/Facebook

Similar to the first two generations of trains that run on the NEL (the Alstom Metropolis C751A and C751C), these six new trains are manufactured by French train maker Alstom.

While previous generations of trains on the NEL have purple highlights, the new trains are even more purple, thanks to their distinctive purple sides.

LTA/Facebook

LTA said in a Facebook post that the agency's livery will be added to this fleet of new trains. They will undergo testing and commissioning at Sengkang Depot and are expected to be operational in 2024, when the North East Line extension opens.

This new set of trains will come with special features including condition monitoring systems which gather data from equipment on the trains. This allows the train operator to monitor the health of the trains continuously and carry out predictive maintenance.

With these six new trains, the number of trains on the NEL will be increased to 49.

Photos of the journey from Barcelona

Here are some photos of the first train's journey to Singapore:

The train car travelling to the ship in Spain. LTA/Facebook

 

The train car boarding the ship in Spain. LTA/Facebook

 

The journey to Singapore took about a month. LTA/Facebook

 

Disembarking in Singapore. LTA/Facebook

 

LTA/Facebook

 

Travelling to Sengkang Depot. LTA/Facebook

Also upgrading 25 first-gen trains on NEL

Aside from bringing in new trains, LTA has also started upgrading all 25 first-generation trains that run on the NEL.

Aside from installing a new condition monitoring system, the trains will have upgraded air-conditioning, ventilation, and passenger information systems, as well as new interior fittings, such as seats, panels, and flooring.

You can read LTA's post below:

Top image via LTA/Facebook.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.