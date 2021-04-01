Mark Lee brought popular M'sia F&B chain selling affordable dim sum to S'pore, outlet in Orchard food court

Nam Heong Ipoh is a casual F&B diner from Malaysia that has found its way to Singapore.

Its sole Singapore branch is currently located at the food court of [email protected]

Nam Heong Ipoh

The casual eatery opened its doors in 2019, but took a break during the Circuit Breaker period, according to 8 Days.

On its menu are affordable dim sum offerings, such as siew mai and beancurd skin rolls for S$3.50, egg tarts (S$1.80 per tart), and chicken puffs at S$2.20.

Mains such as hor fun and assam laksa are also available for S$5.50.

A look at some of the dishes:

Brought to Singapore by Mark Lee

The person who made it possible for Singaporeans to savour offerings from this chain? Mark Lee.

It was recently reported that Lee was the one who brought the chain into Singapore.

Lee told 8 Days that Nam Heong had asked if he was interested in bringing their brand to Singapore, and he agreed.

At this point, there are no plans to expand the Nam Heong brand yet.

However, he did mention that they will consider opening a standalone shop when they start earning more.

Lee also had a Facebook live event on March 27 at the eatery to promote some of the store's items and deals.

Nam Heong

[email protected]

Food Republic Stall 23, #05-01/02/03

Open 10am to 10pm daily.

Top photo via Nam Heong Ipoh Singapore/FB, Mark Lee/FB.