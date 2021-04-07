Najib served with bankruptcy notice over S$550 million tax bill

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been served with a bankruptcy notice by the country's Inland Revenue Board (IRB) for allegedly failing to pay a tax bill.

According to Malaysiakini, the agency is seeking over RM1.7 billion (S$553 million) in taxes from the beleaguered politician.

IRB officers are believed to have paid Najib's house a visit on Apr. 5 to serve him the notice.

The New Straits Times wrote reported that the notice requires him to pay RM1.69 billion (S$550 million), with five percent interest a year between July 22, 2020 and Feb 4, 2021 amounting to RM45.9 million (S$14.9 million).

According to Bloomberg, if Najib were to be declared bankrupt, he would lose his parliamentary seat as well as his eligibility to contest party polls and national elections.

Previously ordered to pay the amount, Najib appealing

The politician said the bill related to an account under his name that had RM3 billion (S$977 million) deposited inside.

He claimed the account was used to receive donations for corporate social responsibilities and political purposes.

Malaysia's high court previously allowed IRB's application for a summary judgement to be entered against Najib regarding the RM1.69 billion in taxes that they believed he failed to pay between 2011 and 2017.

The high court subsequently ordered Najib to pay the amount, though he applied for a stay of the court's order pending an appeal, according to The New Straits Times.

Najib's lawyer has said that they will be filing affidavits regarding the bankruptcy case.

