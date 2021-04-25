Back

PM Lee: Myanmar military chief 'not opposed' to visit by Asean delegation or humanitarian aid

The situation is complicated, but at least some steps could be taken.

Kayla Wong | April 25, 2021, 10:12 AM

Myanmar's junta chief is "not opposed" to a visit from an Asean delegation or humanitarian assistance, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday, Apr. 24.

"Long way forward" in carrying out the plan

Speaking to reporters after the first in-person meeting with other Asean leaders since the coup took place on Feb. 1, PM Lee added that Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing was not against engaging Asean in "a constructive way", The Straits Times reported.

Saying that he presumes Asean would now work to put together a delegation, and flesh out the details of the humanitarian assistance, PM Lee added that "there is a long way forward" in implementing the plan.

This is because it's "one thing to say you'll cease violence and release political prisoners; it's another thing to get it done", CNA reported him saying.

As for who will be part of the delegation, PM Lee said it may not consist of delegates from all Asean member states.

Acknowledging the complications surrounding the situation, he continued: "To have an inclusive discussion in order to reach a political resolution, it is even harder still, but at least there are some steps forward which we can take."

PM Lee said: "If Asean had not met, or had not been able to come to a conclusion on the matter, that would have been very bad."

The meeting was the first international effort to alleviate the Myanmar crisis, which has left more than 745 people dead in the wake of a crackdown by the army against the civilians, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

While Myanmar's coup leader Min Aung Hlaing attended the meeting, some Asean leaders were absent, including the heads of state of Thailand, Laos, and the Philippines.

Consensus reached among all Asean leaders

PM Lee also said Min Aung Hlaing gave the Asean leaders "a briefing on the situation in Myanmar", such as the events that led to the move on Feb. 1, the subsequent developments, as well as the path he saw for Myanmar ahead, CNA reported.

Asean leaders then "said [their] piece, one by one", he said, adding that there was "quite a high degree of coherence in the views between the different leaders".

The meeting ended with the leaders reaching a consensus on the following points, as listed on the Chairman's statement released after:

  • An immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, and that all parties shall exercise utmost restraint

  • Constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution in the people's interests

  • Facilitation of mediation of the dialogue process by a special envoy of the Asean Chair (Brunei)

  • Providing humanitarian assistance through the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre)

  • A visit by the special envoy and delegation to Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned

Any solution must involve both Tatmadaw and NLD

At the meeting, PM Lee once again called for Myanmar's army to cease the use of violence against unarmed civilians, and to release detained members of the democratically elected civilian government, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, CNA reported.

He also reiterated that any solution that "returns Myanmar to the path of democratic transition" must involve both the Tatmadaw and the National League for Democracy (NLD).

This is because the Tatmadaw has always been a "key institution" in Myanmar's politics, and that the NLD "commands popular support", he pointed out.

He also stressed that it is "not possible" for foreign parties to resolve Myanmar's problem on their behalf.

Asean's centrality at play

Recognising that the international community is keeping an eye on Asean's moves, he said the regional grouping's process and its engagements with external partners must continue.

"Silence and inaction would undermine Asean's centrality, credibility and relevance," he said.

Top image via Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) & Indonesian Presidential Palace 

