S'pore pop-up ice cream museum tickets sell out in 2 days, more to be released

A pop-up ice cream museum, "Museum of Ice Cream", will be opening its doors at Dempsey in August 2021.

The experiential, ice cream-themed museum will span 60,000 square feet and feature 14 installations, dedicated to the "celebration and experience of enjoying ice cream".

This includes a Singapore-inspired Dragon Playground, a pink and yellow jungle with 10,000 bananas, and a gigantic sprinkle pool.

Tickets sold out

Tickets for weekend slots in the opening month of August sold out within 48 hours after its release.

In response, the Museum of Ice Cream has released additional tickets for the month of September.

Prices for the tickets start from S$38 per person and you can purchase them here.

Admission for kids aged two and below is free.

Museum of Ice Cream

Here's what the museum looks like:

Related articles:

Top photos via Museum of Ice Cream Singapore