S'pore ice cream museum having Orchard pop-up with themed food & drinks from Apr. 30 to May 27

A pop-up ice cream museum, Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), will be opening at Dempsey in August 2021.

If you'd like a preview of the full experience, MOIC will be setting up a free pop-up retail showcase at Design Orchard from Apr. 30 to May 27.

Here's an artist rendering of the pop-up which features a Lifeguard Hut, waffle-cone palm trees and more.

MOIC-themed products

The pop-up is a sneak preview of what visitors can expect at the official Museum of Ice Cream launch in August.

Besides this, the pop-up will also feature MOIC-themed products in collaboration with Kydra Activewear, The Ice Cream & Cookie Co, Artisan Sense and Brewlander.

Check out some of the products:

The Ice Cream & Cookie Co

Singapore-flavoured ice cream such as Lychee Bandung, Malty Boba, Taro Milk Tea will be available at S$6 per cup.

Kydra Activewear

Kydra Activewear will be offering MOIC-themed activewear collection:

Sports Bra (S$55)

Leggings (S$85)

Cropped Tank (S$39)

Unisex White Tee (S$42)

Brewlander

Local craft brewer Brewlander will offer locally-inspired beer flavours involving raspberry and pink guava.

Singapore icons such as the ice cream sandwich and Merlion ice cream cone (Mercone) will also be incorporated on its packaging.

The pop-up retail showcase at Design Orchard will be available for a limited time from Apr. 30 to May 27.

Design Orchard

Address: 250 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238905

Opening hours: 10:30am to 8pm, daily

