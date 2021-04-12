Back

S'pore mum dies unexpectedly after giving birth to 5th child, neighbours raise funds to support family

The children are younger than seven years old.

Fasiha Nazren | April 12, 2021, 05:31 PM

Su, a mother in Singapore, suffered from heart failure and passed away suddenly in March.

This happened just one month after giving birth to her fifth child.

Photo from Give.Asia.

She leaves behind a husband, Joe, and five young children aged seven to two months old.

Photo from Give.Asia.

Photo from Give.Asia.

Breadwinner and homemaker

Following Su's demise, Joe now has to juggle his roles as the sole breadwinner and homemaker of the family.

According to a post on Give.Asia, his income as a Safety Coordinator is barely enough to cover the monthly expenses of his five children.

Photo from Give.Asia.

As a father, his monthly expenses include formula milk, and diapers for three of his five children. He also has to provide for his eldest school-going son who has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

While his school fees are free, Joe still has to pay for the school bus transport fee.

Unfortunately, he can't take on as many shifts as he used to as he has to set aside more time to take care of his children.

According to Give.asia, the family is receiving government assistance and school fees are currently free for the eldest child. The children also receive medical subsidies.

Fundraiser by neighbours

After hearing the plight of Joe and his children, Joe's neighbours have come together to start a fundraiser for the family.

Apart from raising funds to help support Joe and his family with their monthly expenditure, the funds will also go towards purchasing educational insurance for his children, at S$10,000 each, until they are 21 years old.

As of the time of writing, the fundraiser has gained more than S$14,000.

You can make a contribution here.

Donation in kind

Potential donors can also choose to contribute daily essentials and household items like:

  • Children's clothing

  • Shoes

  • Food

  • Milk powder

  • Diapers

One can contact the fundraiser here for collection dates and timings.

Top image from Give.Asia.

