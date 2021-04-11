Back

Monster Planet opens new outlet at JEM

Oishii.

Fasiha Nazren | April 11, 2021, 12:10 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Monster Planet, a halal-certified eatery under popular Japanese restaurant chain Monster Curry, has opened a new outlet in Jurong East.

The new outlet is located on the first floor of Jem.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Monster-sized curry rice

Just like Monster Curry, Monster Planet has a variety of curry dishes including:

  • Signature Chicken Katsu Curry (S$13.80)

  • Cheese Omelette Curry (S$12.80)

  • Beef Shabu-Shabu Omelette Curry (S$13.80)

  • Fried Fish Curry (S$13.80)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Food, Singapore (@munch_a_punch)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cindy (@cindythescorpio)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by A food diary (@eat_and_post)

Combo Curry dishes

And as its name suggests, there are also Combo Curry dishes that are meant to be shared between two to three persons.

  • Monster Combo Curry (S$27.80)

  • Sea Monster Curry (S$26.80)

  • Flame Monster Curry (S$26.80)

  • Mountain Monster Curry (S$26.80)

Diners can choose the spicy level, which ranges from zero to five.

Additional toppings such as cheese (S$1.50) and onsen egg (S$1.50) are also available.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kate (@adaylatter)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Travel for Food (@foddiehunters)

Alternatively, diners can indulge in other dishes including curry ramen, pasta and burgers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Monster Planet (@monsterplanet.sg)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Monster Planet (@monsterplanet.sg)

All prices are subjected to prevailing goods and services tax (GST) and 10 per cent service charge.

Other outlets

Monster Planet has three other outlets in Singapore:

  • The Centrepoint

  • Causeway Point

  • Paya Lebar Square

Details

50 Jurong Gateway Road #01-07 Singapore 608549

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top image from @cindythescorpio and @eat_and_post on Instagram.

