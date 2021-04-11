Monster Planet opens new outlet at JEM

Monster Planet, a halal-certified eatery under popular Japanese restaurant chain Monster Curry, has opened a new outlet in Jurong East.

The new outlet is located on the first floor of Jem.

Monster-sized curry rice

Just like Monster Curry, Monster Planet has a variety of curry dishes including:

Signature Chicken Katsu Curry (S$13.80)

Cheese Omelette Curry (S$12.80)

Beef Shabu-Shabu Omelette Curry (S$13.80)

Fried Fish Curry (S$13.80)

Combo Curry dishes

And as its name suggests, there are also Combo Curry dishes that are meant to be shared between two to three persons.

Monster Combo Curry (S$27.80)

Sea Monster Curry (S$26.80)

Flame Monster Curry (S$26.80)

Mountain Monster Curry (S$26.80)

Diners can choose the spicy level, which ranges from zero to five.

Additional toppings such as cheese (S$1.50) and onsen egg (S$1.50) are also available.

Alternatively, diners can indulge in other dishes including curry ramen, pasta and burgers.

All prices are subjected to prevailing goods and services tax (GST) and 10 per cent service charge.

Other outlets

Monster Planet has three other outlets in Singapore:

The Centrepoint

Causeway Point

Paya Lebar Square

Details

50 Jurong Gateway Road #01-07 Singapore 608549

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top image from @cindythescorpio and @eat_and_post on Instagram.