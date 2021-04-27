Back

Soft serve teddy bear in latte & more cute Japanese desserts available at Chinatown cafe

Unbearably cute.

Karen Lui | April 27, 2021, 03:06 PM

A two-minute walk from Chinatown MRT station, Mocchi by Fukusen features desserts made with matcha and hojicha from Yamamasa Koyamaen, a long established Kyoto tea company.

But in addition to heritage, their highlight item is actually the very modern and photogenic soft serve teddy bear soaking in a tea latte.

Soft serve teddy bear

A Houjicha or Matcha latte topped with a soft serve kuma bear costs S$6.60 each.

The bear comes in in cream cheese or matcha flavour.

While you can order Houjicha or Matcha latte (S$4.80) on its own, top it with an adorable soft serve teddy bear.

If you have time for dine-in, check out the Ichigo Kuma (S$12.80), which features a strawberry cream cheese parfait bear, strawberry jelly, strawberry compote, cream, and crumble.

You gotta be quick with your camera before the bear succumbs to the intense tropical heat though.

Bear-y different

For more bear items, check out the Kuro Kuma (S$9.80) and Shiroi Kuma (S$9.80).

The Kuro Kuma is made of chocolate brownie, caramel cream, and chocolate mousse.

Offering a zesty twist, the Shiroi Kuma consists of lemon pound cake, citrus curd, and yogurt mousse.

They are also available as a pair for S$17.80 here.

Swan confectionary

Awkward Franglais aside, Le Swan (S$8.80) is a delicate choux pastry with hazelnut praline, chocolate mousse, caramel cream, and chantilly.

Also available as a dine-in dessert, the Strawberry Swan (S$17.90) comprises berries compote, Chitose strawberries, fruits, Ayu jelly, crumble, Chantilly, and cream cheese parfait.

Other menu items

They also serve other Japanese-style desserts and drinks such as warabi mochi (S$9.90), sundaes ($6.80), soft serve cones (S$4.80), and small cakes (S$8.80 to S$9.80).

View the full menu here:

Image by Mocchi.

Image by Mocchi.

Note that the dessert menu changes with the seasons.

You can also check out their website to access a limited menu available for online orders.

Mocchi by Fukusen

Address: 37 Smith Street, Singapore 058950

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top images by @mocchi.singapore and @kumaxk3 on Instagram.

