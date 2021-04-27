Soft serve teddy bear in latte & more cute Japanese desserts available at Chinatown cafe

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A two-minute walk from Chinatown MRT station, Mocchi by Fukusen features desserts made with matcha and hojicha from Yamamasa Koyamaen, a long established Kyoto tea company.
But in addition to heritage, their highlight item is actually the very modern and photogenic soft serve teddy bear soaking in a tea latte.
Soft serve teddy bear
A Houjicha or Matcha latte topped with a soft serve kuma bear costs S$6.60 each.
The bear comes in in cream cheese or matcha flavour.
While you can order Houjicha or Matcha latte (S$4.80) on its own, top it with an adorable soft serve teddy bear.
If you have time for dine-in, check out the Ichigo Kuma (S$12.80), which features a strawberry cream cheese parfait bear, strawberry jelly, strawberry compote, cream, and crumble.
You gotta be quick with your camera before the bear succumbs to the intense tropical heat though.
Bear-y different
For more bear items, check out the Kuro Kuma (S$9.80) and Shiroi Kuma (S$9.80).
The Kuro Kuma is made of chocolate brownie, caramel cream, and chocolate mousse.
Offering a zesty twist, the Shiroi Kuma consists of lemon pound cake, citrus curd, and yogurt mousse.
They are also available as a pair for S$17.80 here.
Swan confectionary
Awkward Franglais aside, Le Swan (S$8.80) is a delicate choux pastry with hazelnut praline, chocolate mousse, caramel cream, and chantilly.
Also available as a dine-in dessert, the Strawberry Swan (S$17.90) comprises berries compote, Chitose strawberries, fruits, Ayu jelly, crumble, Chantilly, and cream cheese parfait.
Other menu items
They also serve other Japanese-style desserts and drinks such as warabi mochi (S$9.90), sundaes ($6.80), soft serve cones (S$4.80), and small cakes (S$8.80 to S$9.80).
View the full menu here:
Note that the dessert menu changes with the seasons.
You can also check out their website to access a limited menu available for online orders.
Mocchi by Fukusen
Address: 37 Smith Street, Singapore 058950
Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily
