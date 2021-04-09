Back

Congregational prayers to be allowed in dorms during Ramadan, subject to safe distancing measures

Up to 200 residents will be able to attend the prayer sessions in each dormitory every day.

Lean Jinghui | April 09, 2021, 04:30 PM

Congregational prayers will be allowed within the dormitories during the month of Ramadan from April 13 to May 12, announced the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a press release today (April 9).

The prayer sessions will be for the evening prayers (Terawih) during the month of Ramadan and morning prayer on Hari Raya Puasa.

Up to 200 residents

Dormitory operators may apply through the Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group under MOM to organise these congregational prayers.

Subject to size and availability of sites in dormitories, up to 200 residents will be able to attend the prayer sessions in each dormitory every day.

Two sessions will be allowed, which will be conducted at suitable locations within the dormitories, such as multi-purpose halls or common rooms, in accordance with necessary safe distancing measures.

Dormitories may also nominate their residents to be approved as prayer leads or Imams by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), added MOM.

Dormitory residents unable to attend the congregational prayer sessions may continue to pray within their rooms, with online mosque programmes made available in Bengali on the MUIS YouTube Channel and SalamSG TV.

Vaccination

MOM encouraged migrant workers to continue taking the Covid-19 vaccine during the period of Ramadan as well, when given the opportunity to do so.

It added that arrangements have been made to extend vaccination hours to 10pm, to cater for Muslim workers who have to break their fast prior to the vaccination.

According to CNA, about 30,000 workers are scheduled to get their jabs in the coming weeks, as the vaccination exercise for migrant workers moves into its second phase. About 9,000 workers were vaccinated in the first phase in March.

Top image via Ministry of Manpower

