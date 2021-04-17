McDonald's S'pore video about M'sians living apart from families during Ramadan brings S'poreans to tears

McDonald's Singapore has posted a moving Ramadan-related video.

According to McDonald's Singapore, the video was created to promote its new initiative: My Happy Table.

More information on My Happy Table will be revealed in the coming days.

Stuck in Singapore due to Covid-19

The video tells the story of Samsuri, a Malaysian man who is working in Singapore as a McDonald's delivery rider.

He thought that he would only be in Singapore for two weeks.

But he has been in the country for over a year now due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has caused the Malaysia-Singapore borders to close.

Can't spend Ramadan with family

In the video, Samsuri explained that he has seven siblings, a wife and a daughter.

His daughter is turning two years old soon.

All of his family members are in Malaysia.

Thus, Samsuri is celebrating Ramadan alone in Singapore.

"Ramadan this year is very different because I won't be able to break fast with my family at the same table. So I'm spending it alone in Singapore this year."

He shared that he has considered going back to Malaysia when his family needed him, such as when his house was flooded or when his father suffered a stroke.

However, he thought about his commitment to his work and decided that he needed to continue working to support his family.

Have friends going through the same thing

Samsuri said that in Singapore, he has close friends who are in the same situation as him.

He added that they would always give words of encouragement to one another.

Another McDonald's employee, Rozaini, is also a Malaysian currently working in Singapore.

She said that if she could go back to Malaysia, she would just want to hug her family.

"Three months here feels like I haven't met them in three years," she added.

She explained that her responsibility to work and earn for her family is more important, and so she has to push through.

You can watch the full video here:

Touching video

The video, which was uploaded onto the McDonald's Singapore Instagram page on Apr. 16, has gone viral.

As of the time of writing, there are over 243,000 views.

Many Singaporeans have expressed their sympathy towards Samsuri and the other Malaysian employees stuck in Singapore.

Some even teared after watching the video.

Top images from McDonald's video.