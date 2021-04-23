Back

After 32 years, McDonald's Queensway in Japanese-themed garden will close in Dec. 2021

:'(

Zhangxin Zheng | April 23, 2021, 06:20 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A particular McDonald's outlet in Queensway has been part of many Singaporeans' childhood and teenage years.

Sadly, all good things have to come to an end.

McDonald's Queensway closing down

In response to Mothership's query, McDonald’s confirmed that the iconic outlet at the Japanese-themed Ridout Tea Garden will be closing down in December after 32 years of operation.

The spokesperson said that McDonald's Queensway is one of the oldest McDonald's outlets in Singapore. The outlet at People's Park Complex is the oldest McDonald's outlet in Singapore that is still in operation.

The closure of McDonald's Queensway outlet comes after the expiry of the lease.

The Singapore Land Authority has launched a Price and Quality tender for the site that is part of the Queenstown Heritage Trail.

This site is designated for retail or F&B purposes, and the tender is open for submission till May 19.

Top image by katayama_yuichi/Instagram

M'sian man spent just S$4,000 to travel from Ipoh to Amsterdam in 45 days in 2019

He covered 12 countries in total.

April 23, 2021, 06:03 PM

PM Lee to discuss situation in Myanmar with other Asean leaders in Jakarta on Apr. 24

Singapore, along with three other Asean members, has condemned the violence and called for the release of detained civilian government leaders.

April 23, 2021, 06:00 PM

Pop-up Crayon Shinchan-themed cafe at Bugis from May 5, 2021

Please keep your trousers on.

April 23, 2021, 05:26 PM

PM Lee: Shuffling Lawrence Wong & Ong Ye Kung after short time 'a bit disruptive' but can't be helped

Ong will be moved out of MOT and into MOH, and Wong will move from MOE to MOF.

April 23, 2021, 05:19 PM

PM Lee wrote to NTUC President asking for Koh Poh Koon to 'return to govt', Chee Hong Tat to replace him

Koh will continue as the Senior Minister of State for Health, while Chee will relinquish his role as Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

April 23, 2021, 04:33 PM

This is the full S'pore Cabinet after reshuffle on April 23

Updated Cabinet.

April 23, 2021, 04:25 PM

39 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on April 23, including 2 in community & 1 in dorm

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

April 23, 2021, 04:11 PM

China vows to respond 'resolutely' if Australia fails to revoke 'erroneous decision' to cancel BRI projects

A low point in relations.

April 23, 2021, 04:01 PM

Tan See Leng takes over from Josephine Teo as Minister for Manpower

Changes.

April 23, 2021, 03:28 PM

PM Lee: Cabinet reshuffle will allow 4G leaders to gain new experience & exposure

They will be working together in different capacities.

April 23, 2021, 03:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.