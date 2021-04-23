After 32 years, McDonald's Queensway in Japanese-themed garden will close in Dec. 2021

A particular McDonald's outlet in Queensway has been part of many Singaporeans' childhood and teenage years.

Sadly, all good things have to come to an end.

McDonald's Queensway closing down

In response to Mothership's query, McDonald’s confirmed that the iconic outlet at the Japanese-themed Ridout Tea Garden will be closing down in December after 32 years of operation.

The spokesperson said that McDonald's Queensway is one of the oldest McDonald's outlets in Singapore. The outlet at People's Park Complex is the oldest McDonald's outlet in Singapore that is still in operation.

The closure of McDonald's Queensway outlet comes after the expiry of the lease.

The Singapore Land Authority has launched a Price and Quality tender for the site that is part of the Queenstown Heritage Trail.

This site is designated for retail or F&B purposes, and the tender is open for submission till May 19.

