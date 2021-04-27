McDonald's S'pore to launch Chick 'N' Cheese burger & Pizza McShaker Fries on April 29, 2021

On April 29, McDonald's will be launching and bringing back the following items:

Chick 'N' Cheese

The new Chick 'N' Cheese burger (from S$6.40) consists of a cheesy mozzarella patty, a crispy chicken patty and some sweet tomato chilli jam sandwiched between two sesame buns.

Pizza McShaker Fries

The new Pizza McShaker Fries (from S$3.50) is a mix of oregano, basil, vegetable and tomato flavours.

Ha! Chicken Drumlets

The familiar Ha! Chicken Drumlets (from S$2.40 for 2 pieces) features a crispy prawn paste coating with a mild caramelised chicken flavour, reminiscent of the local har cheong gai.

The drumlets will also be available as part of Happy Sharing Box D (from S$7.85), which includes six pieces of Chicken McNuggets and four pieces of the drumlets.

Breakfast sets from S$4.50

For six weeks starting from April 29, one can also grab their Breakfast McSaver Meals, which includes a McMuffin with a hash brown and a hot coffee or tea from S$4.50.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.