McDonald's S'pore launches new book series by 'How to Train Your Dragon' author for Happy Meals

From April 22, 11am, diners will be able to collect "The Tiny Detectives" series with their Happy Meals.

The 12-part book series is written by "How To Train Your Dragon" author Cressida Cowell.

Learning about the world

"The Tiny Detectives" follows the adventures of a fun-sized family as they find the answers to certain world phenomena.

This includes venturing into the jungle to find out if trees can talk to one another, diving deep to uncover what lies at the bottom of the ocean, and traveling across space to find out why stars twinkle.

The books aim to spark curiosity among young readers as part of their learning and development.

Parents can participate in reading time as well, with activity sheets such as “Search and Find” and “Spot the Difference”.

There are also supplementary inserts that provide reading tips for those who want to better engage their young ones.

If they have the McDonald’s Happy Meal app, readers can also experience sights and sounds of the Tiny Detectives' world as they read along.

Where to get

"The Tiny Detectives" series is available at all McDonald’s outlets and via McDelivery — just remember to choose the book when you purchase a Happy Meal.

A new book from the series will be released every four to six weeks (subject to changes).

Top image via McDonald's Singapore